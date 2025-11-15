Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $608.86 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $605.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.57.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

