Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Royalty Management had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter.

Royalty Management Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. Royalty Management has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 million, a PE ratio of -292.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMCO. Zacks Research raised Royalty Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair started coverage on Royalty Management in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Royalty Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Management has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Royalty Management Company Profile

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

