PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 84.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 45,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,096. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

PermRock Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.09%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

