DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $267.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.95 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 37.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

DPM Metals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPMLF traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.92. 44,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,500. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.66. DPM Metals has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

DPM Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. DPM Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPMLF. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of DPM Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Canada raised DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised DPM Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DPM Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About DPM Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

