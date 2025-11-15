Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 65,665 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,665 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $72,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.2% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 31,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 74,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $502.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

