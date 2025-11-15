Truepoint Inc. Buys 51 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,033.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $826.89 and its 200-day moving average is $780.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

