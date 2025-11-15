Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Stock Price Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (LON:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 34 to GBX 32. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Touchstone Exploration traded as low as GBX 11.04 and last traded at GBX 11.10. 207,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 676,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.30.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 46.

In other news, insider Paul R. Baay acquired 22,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £6,161.12. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.14. The company has a market capitalization of £20.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Touchstone Exploration Inc is a Canadian-based, international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad, with an experienced management and executive team that have a track record of delivering value to shareholders.

The Company’s strategy is to leverage the Board’s extensive oil recovery experience and capability to develop international onshore properties that create shareholder value.

In Trinidad, the Company’s interests in approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights make it one of the largest independent onshore oil producers in Trinidad.

