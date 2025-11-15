Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Wabtec (NYSE:WAB)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Wabtec from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

Shares of NYSE:WAB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.60. 646,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $151.81 and a 52-week high of $216.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Schweitzer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $624,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,986.85. This represents a 37.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $366,090.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 129,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,375,028.57. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $5,315,871 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 454.5% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabtec by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

