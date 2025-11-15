Zacks Research Upgrades National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) to Hold

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTIOF. National Bankshares raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NTIOF traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,051. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $74.21 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

