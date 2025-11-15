Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wells Fargo & Company

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of WCN stock traded up C$1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$236.89. The stock had a trading volume of 526,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,942. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$229.10 and a one year high of C$284.73. The firm has a market cap of C$60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 98.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$240.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$252.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.69.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections is the third- largest integrated provider of traditional solid waste and recycling services in the North America, operating 91 active landfills (12 are E&P waste landfills), 132 transfer stations, and 68 recycling operations. The firm serves residential, commercial, industrial, and energy end markets.

