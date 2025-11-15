Bunge Global SA (BG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on December 1st

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Bunge Global has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Bunge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.89. 1,113,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,963. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Bunge Global has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.71%.The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bunge Global news, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.73 per share, for a total transaction of $408,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,513.72. This represents a 231.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

