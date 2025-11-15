IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Announces Earnings Results

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 143.07% and a negative net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 million.

IM Cannabis Stock Down 5.3%

IMCC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.24. 27,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,911. IM Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMCC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IM Cannabis has an average rating of “Sell”.

About IM Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.