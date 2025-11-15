Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Electra Battery Materials stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,499. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Electra Battery Materials to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 207,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Cable Car Capital LP owned approximately 1.18% of Electra Battery Materials as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

