Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Upgraded by Chardan Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

EDIT has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Editas Medicine from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.60. 1,766,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,749. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 430.84% and a negative return on equity of 277.29%. The company had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 1,430,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 63.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 614,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 288.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 752,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 558,567 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 352.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 370,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

