Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PLAB. Singular Research upgraded Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Photronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Photronics Trading Down 1.9%

Photronics stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 487,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Photronics has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.30 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 12.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 513,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,003,155.50. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 200,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,960.63. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,800. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 673.4% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 336.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 36.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

