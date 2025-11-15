Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LEGH. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Legacy Housing from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 107,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.53 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 414.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 3,972.9% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

