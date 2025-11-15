Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

NUE traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.80. 1,160,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. Nucor has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $158.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,134. This represents a 7.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,333 shares of company stock worth $6,124,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $856,792,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,858,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $141,216,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

