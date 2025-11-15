Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Announces Earnings Results

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,292. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81. Volato Group has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

