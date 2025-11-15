Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,614 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,962,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,800,371,000 after buying an additional 1,170,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,723,000 after acquiring an additional 130,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,832,000 after purchasing an additional 620,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,899,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,602,000 after purchasing an additional 712,181 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $212.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.81 and a 200-day moving average of $169.94. The firm has a market cap of $472.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

