argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Wedbush

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $880.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenex’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.36 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $34.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $46.09 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $61.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of argenex from $880.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 price target on shares of argenex in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $885.94.

ARGX stock traded up $16.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $907.98. 457,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,654. argenex has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $914.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $799.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $672.32.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. argenex had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 41.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of argenex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of argenex by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of argenex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in argenex by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

