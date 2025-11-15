electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) CFO Joshua Lev Sells 2,166 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) CFO Joshua Lev sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $13,385.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,667 shares in the company, valued at $146,262.06. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

electroCore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,166. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 million. electroCore has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of electroCore during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of electroCore by 95.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 154,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 857.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, electroCore currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on electroCore

electroCore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.