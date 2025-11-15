Macro Bank Inc. (BMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3486 per share by the bank on Monday, November 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a 14.3% increase from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

Macro Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. Macro Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macro Bank to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

Macro Bank Price Performance

Shares of BMA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.96. The company had a trading volume of 563,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,441. Macro Bank has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $834.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.51 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMA shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMA

Macro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.