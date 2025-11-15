Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 17th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 13.3% increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerflex Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of EFX stock traded up C$0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.66. 731,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,054. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. Equities analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.