Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Robert Williamson III Purchases 9,498 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Williamson III bought 9,498 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,945.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $20,714.40. This represents a 2,595.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 4,988,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,764. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
