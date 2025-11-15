Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Director Robert Williamson III Purchases 9,498 Shares of Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Robert Williamson III bought 9,498 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,945.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $20,714.40. This represents a 2,595.08% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CATX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.08. 4,988,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,764. The company has a quick ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 7,688.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 434,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 71.1% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 924,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

CATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CATX

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.