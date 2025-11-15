The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 963,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,274 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $119,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.6%

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $190.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

