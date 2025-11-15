Pinnbrook Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,944 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 328,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 256,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares in the company, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 86,229 shares of company stock valued at $43,323,118 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $552.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.27 and a 200-day moving average of $426.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $596.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.94.

View Our Latest Report on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.