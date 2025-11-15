MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Stake in American Express Company $AXP

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $509,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $721,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of American Express by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $356.87 on Friday. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $377.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

