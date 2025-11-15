Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $26.13 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 97,789 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,442,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,793,000 after acquiring an additional 794,388 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 442,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 252,736 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,343,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,581,000 after purchasing an additional 609,748 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 145,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,016,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 137,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,674.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 246,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock valued at $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares valued at $506,660. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.