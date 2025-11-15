Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 5.26%.The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sally Beauty updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.090-2.090 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.430-0.470 EPS.

SBH traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $14.17. 2,755,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,248. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.33. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Max R. Rangel purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,245. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

SBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

