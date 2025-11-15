Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.84 EPS

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.84, FiscalAI reports. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 2.3%

Spectrum Brands stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 585,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,145. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $96.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 10.0% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,405.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

