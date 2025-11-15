Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOY stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.35. 37,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.50, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 0.53%. Research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

