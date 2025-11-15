Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $223.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.63. 3,222,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.38. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $183.93. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

