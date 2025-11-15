SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SUMCO Price Performance

About SUMCO

SUOPY remained flat at $16.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.23. SUMCO has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

