SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Rating Increased to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of SUMCO (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of SUMCO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUOPY
SUMCO Price Performance
About SUMCO
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SUMCO
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Buy on the Dip
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Your Thanksgiving Playbook: 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Football Fever
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/10 – 11/14
Receive News & Ratings for SUMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.