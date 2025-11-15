Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 4.3%
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 119.01%. The business had revenue of C$353.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.
