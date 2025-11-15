Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of TWM stock traded down C$0.24 on Thursday, hitting C$5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,950. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$2.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.42.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 119.01%. The business had revenue of C$353.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0199855 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.