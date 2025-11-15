Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.29 and last traded at C$17.16, with a volume of 76039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MBGYY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. DZ Bank raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

