Integrated Diagnostics (LON:IDHC) Trading Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:IDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 27.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.71 and last traded at GBX 0.70. Approximately 436,934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 323,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55.

Integrated Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.84 million, a PE ratio of 0.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Integrated Diagnostics Company Profile

IDH is a leading diagnostics services provider in the Middle East and Africa offering a broad range of clinical pathology and

radiology tests to patients in Egypt, Jordan, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, and Sudan. The Group’s core brands include Al Borg, Al Borg

Scan and Al Mokhtabar in Egypt, as well as Biolab (Jordan), Echo-Lab (Nigeria), Ultralab and Al Mokhtabar Sudan (both in Sudan),

and Biolab KSA (Saudi Arabia).

