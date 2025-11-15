Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.72 and last traded at GBX 9.28. Approximately 179,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 685,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40.

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 7.4%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.83. The company has a market cap of £8.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 17.54.

Litigation Capital Management Company Profile

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

