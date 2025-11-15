Critical Comparison: Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) versus Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Televisa and Chunghwa Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Televisa -18.27% -9.49% -4.37% Chunghwa Telecom 16.27% 9.72% 7.17%

Dividends

Grupo Televisa pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Chunghwa Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Televisa pays out -7.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chunghwa Telecom pays out 82.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Televisa $59.56 billion 0.03 -$453.78 million ($1.01) -2.89 Chunghwa Telecom $234.17 billion 0.14 $1.13 billion $1.58 26.80

This table compares Grupo Televisa and Chunghwa Telecom”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Televisa. Grupo Televisa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chunghwa Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Grupo Televisa has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chunghwa Telecom has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Grupo Televisa and Chunghwa Telecom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Televisa 1 2 3 0 2.33 Chunghwa Telecom 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grupo Televisa presently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 62.04%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Grupo Televisa on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

