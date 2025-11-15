Comparing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) and Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EssilorLuxottica and Exagen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EssilorLuxottica $28.69 billion 5.97 $2.55 billion N/A N/A Exagen $55.64 million 3.67 -$15.11 million ($0.92) -9.79

Analyst Recommendations

EssilorLuxottica has higher revenue and earnings than Exagen.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for EssilorLuxottica and Exagen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EssilorLuxottica 0 1 2 1 3.00 Exagen 1 0 8 0 2.78

Exagen has a consensus price target of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than EssilorLuxottica.

Profitability

This table compares EssilorLuxottica and Exagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EssilorLuxottica N/A N/A N/A Exagen -29.94% -113.48% -30.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of EssilorLuxottica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Exagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

EssilorLuxottica has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exagen has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EssilorLuxottica beats Exagen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EssilorLuxottica

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands. It also provides finishing equipment, vision performance screening, eye examination and refractions, fitting parameter measurements, and small tools and consumables under the Essilor Instruments brand; high-tech equipment for optical surfacing, polishing, measuring, coating, and finishing, as well as consumables, tools, and services under the Satisloh brand. In addition, the company provides eyewear products under the Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, Alain Mikli, Costa, Bliz, Native, Luxottica, Sferoflex, Bolon, Molsion, DbyD, and Unofficial and Seen, as well as other Licensed brands. In addition, the company designs, develops, markets, and maintains lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eyecare professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. It wholesales its products to independent opticians, distributors, third-party e-commerce platforms, and large retail chains in the eyecare and eyewear industry; and sells directly to consumers through the network of brick and mortar retail network and its online channels. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company offers AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody associated vasculitis; AVISE SLE Prognostic, a panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; and AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

