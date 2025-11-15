American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) & Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Financial Contrast

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Airlines Group and Saker Aviation Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 7 9 2 2.55 Saker Aviation Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Airlines Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.65, indicating a potential upside of 30.46%. Given American Airlines Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than Saker Aviation Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

52.4% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of American Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.6% of Saker Aviation Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Airlines Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Saker Aviation Services pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. American Airlines Group pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saker Aviation Services pays out -119.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Saker Aviation Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Saker Aviation Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 1.11% -18.14% 1.18% Saker Aviation Services 6.08% 3.44% 3.15%

Volatility & Risk

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saker Aviation Services has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Airlines Group and Saker Aviation Services”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $54.29 billion 0.16 $846.00 million $0.86 14.84 Saker Aviation Services $9.17 million 0.74 $1.25 million ($0.42) -16.19

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saker Aviation Services. Saker Aviation Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Saker Aviation Services on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. It operates a mainline fleet of 965 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Saker Aviation Services

Saker Aviation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a Downtown Manhattan (New York) Heliport. The company was formerly known as FirstFlight, Inc. and changed its name to Saker Aviation Services, Inc. in September 2009. Saker Aviation Services, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

