Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagene in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Adagene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Adagene in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Adagene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ ADAG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. 31,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,086. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Adagene has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adagene stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adagene Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

