Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Intech Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.6% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $170,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Tesla by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.9% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $404.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $429.67 and a 200 day moving average of $360.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 269.57, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.