SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41, Zacks reports. SuperCom had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 million.

SuperCom Trading Down 11.0%

Shares of SPCB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.88. 251,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.19. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SuperCom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

