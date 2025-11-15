TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $41.88 million for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 107.01% and a net margin of 3.43%.

TSS Price Performance

Shares of TSS stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 9,176,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,857. TSS has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $219.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Insider Transactions at TSS

In related news, CFO Daniel M. Chism sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 296,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,861.23. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,908 shares of TSS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $386,353.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 306,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,868. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,925 shares of company stock worth $1,099,233. Company insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TSS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TSS by 17.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TSS by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TSS during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TSS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TSS in a report on Thursday. Singular Research initiated coverage on shares of TSS in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TSS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TSS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

