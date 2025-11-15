Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.3% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $77,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $502.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

