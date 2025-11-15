Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Stock Position Lifted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.8% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,345,132,000 after buying an additional 342,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,373,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,017,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,213,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 26,386,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,966,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $119.21 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.88%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

