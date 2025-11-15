Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 115,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 265,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,161,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.1%

CAT stock opened at $552.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $506.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $596.21. The company has a market cap of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total value of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

