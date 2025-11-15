Opinicus Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Opinicus Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,024.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.70 billion, a PE ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,033.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $826.89 and a 200 day moving average of $780.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,090.00 to $1,171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $999.28.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

