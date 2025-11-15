Security Financial Services INC. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $483.04 and its 200-day moving average is $450.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

