Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Down 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.80 and last traded at GBX 332.51. Approximately 59,830,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,484% from the average daily volume of 2,315,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceres Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 400.

Ceres Power Stock Down 10.4%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 219.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 136.26. The firm has a market cap of £646.46 million, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported GBX (10.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 101.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel

cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.

